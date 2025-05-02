New Delhi [India] May 2 (ANI): Australian batter Kurtis Patterson joined Surrey as batting cover for three Rothesay County Championship matches in May, as per a release from Surrey County cricket club.

Patterson will join the squad ahead of next week's trip to Edgbaston to face Warwickshire. Surrey fans will get the chance to see Patterson in the home fixtures against Yorkshire (16-19 May) and the Festival of Red Ball Cricket against Essex at the end of May (23-26 May).

The left-handed batter has played two Test matches for Australia, with a top score of 114 against Sri Lanka in 2019. Last season, Patterson hit 743 runs in eight Sheffield Shield matches for New South Wales at an average of 57.15. His fine form continued for Australia A, where he scored 137 against the England Lions.

On signing with Surrey, Patterson said, "I'm looking forward to joining Surrey. I've always wanted to play county cricket, so I jumped at the chance to represent Surrey when the opportunity presented itself."

"I've heard great things about the environment at Surrey and can't wait to play in front of the fans at the Kia Oval."

Alec Stewart, Surrey's High-Performance Advisor, said, "With the non-availability of our England players, I'm pleased to add Kurtis Patterson to the squad. He's a top-quality cricketer who will add quality and depth to our batting lineup for the next three games."

Surrey are expected to lose Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson when England announce their squad to face Zimbabwe in a one-off Test starting on May 22. The trio would miss all three of Surrey's fixtures in May as part of preparations for the first Test of the summer. (ANI)

