New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Reigning T20 world champions Australia will square off with Harmanpreet Kaur-led India in a five-match T20 series in Mumbai from December 9 to 20, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Friday.

The series will be important as it is the pre-cursor to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, starting early February.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar and Ayushmann Khurrana Take Part in UNICEF India’s Friendly Futsal Match.

The five matches against the Southern Stars will be played on December 9, 11, 14, 17 and 20.

The first two matches will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while the remaining three games will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.

Also Read | Manchester United Considering Termination of Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract After Star Player's Bombshell Interview With Piers Morgan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)