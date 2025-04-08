New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Austrian Embassy in New Delhi welcomed 28 talented young Indian footballers - 16 boys and 12 girls - selected under the "Indian Tigers & Tigresses" who have just returned from a week-long professional football training camp in Gmunden, Austria. The Austrian Ambassador hosted a special welcome event for the young athletes in the garden of the Austrian Residence.

The players, aged between 12 and 17, were chosen from over 50,000 applicants across India through a rigorous selection process under the programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally bid farewell to the young players during the 'TV9 What India Thinks Today (WITT) Summit 2025' on March 28, underlining India's highest-level support for youth sport and grassroots football, as per the Austrian Embassy press release.

The training camp in Gmunden was made possible through the efforts of Austrian sports visionary Gerhard Riedl, Honorary President of the India Football Centre for Technical Excellence in Sports & Education (IFC) and CEO of RIESPO. The programme aims to raise professional football training standards and improve the scouting and selection of emerging football talent in India--especially among girls.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, HE Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of Austria to India, said, as quoted by the press release, "It is inspiring to see these young Indian footballers return from Austria with new skills, confidence, and international exposure. Austria is proud to support initiatives that open doors for young Indian talent and foster people-to-people connections between Austria and India. Programmes like 'News9 Indian Tigers & Tigresses' are important not just for sport, but also for the shared values of inclusion, teamwork, and opportunity."

Barun Das, Managing Director & CEO of TV9 Network, added, "My dream on behalf of my country is for the Indian team to win the football World Cup one day. I believe India has the talent. It's only a matter of spotting it and nurturing it to world-class standards. TV9 Network is committed to doing that with the support of our global partners, including IFC & Riespo of Austria."

Two boys and two girls of the 28 players received further advanced training in Stuttgart, Germany, which provided more opportunities to explore their future careers. This collaboration highlighted the strengthening of the partnership between India and Austria in all areas, from high-level political to B2B engagement and the development of a sustainable economic and technology partnership, from science and research to cultural and P2P exchanges, including youth engagement, education, and sports. (ANI)

