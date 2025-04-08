PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 22 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match takes place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali on April 08. The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Punjab Kings Youngster Musheer Khan Keeps Star Rajasthan Royals Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's Request, Mimics Captain Shreyas Iyer After PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

After two back-to-back wins, Punjab Kings lost to Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings after winning their first match have now lost three matches in a row. Both the sides will now be looking to get back to winning ways now. Meanwhile, we have drafted the PBKS vs CSK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway (CSK).

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Nehal Wadhera (PBKS).

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Noor Ahmad (CSK) and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK).

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc).

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Rachin Ravindra (CSK), Nehal Wadhera (PBKS), Glenn Maxwell (PBKS), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Noor Ahmad (CSK) and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK).

