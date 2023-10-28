Abu Dhabi, Oct 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Avani Prashanth's brilliant run at the Women's World Amateur Championships' individual competition ended with a tied fourth place here on Saturday.

She carded an even par 72 on the final day of the competition and finished with a total of 9-under, which was four shots behind the winner, Huai-Chien Hsu of Chinese Taipei.

Avani had rounds of 68-68-71-72 as Huai-Chien shot 3-under 69 on the final day and ran away a winner by two shots over Spain's Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (70).

Hsu totalled 13-under with rounds of 72-68-68-69, while Cayetana was 11-under and Kyorim Seo of Korea with a final round of 71 was third at 10-under.

Avani, who was just not able to hole birdie putts over her second nine on the final day, was tied fourth alongside Singaporean Inez Ng (69) New Zealand's Fiona Xu (69) and England's Lottie Wood (68).

Avani, winner of the Queen Sirikit Cup and another title on Ladies European Tour's second level Tour, the LET Access, did not drop any bogeys in her first 42 holes. She had one bogey in the second round and two on the final day.

Avani, starting on the 10th, bogeyed the par-4 13th, but birdies on 16th and the 18th took her under par. She then ran out of birdies and even dropped a shot on fifth and parred the remaining four holes for a 72.

Despite Avani's fine showing, India finished T-15 in the team competition as Mannat Brar (72-74-72-85) was T-84 and Nishna Patel (75-70-74-76) was T-91.

The team title went to Korea, whose total of two best scores each day worked out to 22-under 554, while Chinese Taipei (18-under) was second. Spain was third with England and Thailand tied for fourth.

