Indore, Jan 6 (PTI) Avesh Khan produced another stellar performance with a five-wicket haul to bowl defending champions Madhya Pradesh to a 205-run win over Vidarbha on the fourth and final day of their Group D match here on Friday.

Chasing 407 for victory, Vidarbha resumed at 13 for 1 with their hopes of pulling off an unlikely win resting on the shoulders of skipper Faiz Fazal.

Fazal, who has played one ODI for the country, battled it out against the MP bowling line-up led by the speedy Avesh. He made 65 (193 balls, 8 fours) but it was not enough to prevent Vidarbha from going down.

Avesh, who had picked up seven wickets in Vidarbha's first innings, dismissed Nachiket Bhute (12) for his first wicket of the day. Later, he sent back Atharva Taide (1). Puneet Datey struck a huge blow for the home team by trapping the reliable Ganesh Sathish for 5 to leave the opposition at 61 for 4.

Fazal found a steady partner in Akshay Wadkar (38) and the two kept the MP attack at bay for some 24 overs. Gaurav Yadav (4/61) broke through by having Wadkar caught by Rajat Patidar.

Fazal's defiant innings ended with the score on 162 when Yadav had him caught by Patidar. Thereafter the MP kept at it by removing the other batters quickly despite Lalit Yadav's 23 in which he hit four boundaries.

Avesh removed Lalit Yadav to a catch by 'keeper Himanshu Mantri to end the Vidarbha resistance and secure six points for the team.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 309 all out in 108.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 121) and 257 for 5 declared in 68 overs (Himanshu Mantri 126 (194 balls, 16X4, 2X6). Shubham Sharma 55, R Patidar 38) beat Vidarbha 160 all out in 71 overs (Avesh 7/38) and 201 all out in 73.1 overs (Faiz Fazal 65, Akshay Wadkar 38, Avesh Khan 5/44, Gaurav Yadav 4/61) by 205 runs. MP: 6 points, Vidarbha: 0.

At Agartala: Chandigarh 455 for 3 in 114.4 overs (Manan Vohra 200, Kunal Mahajan 162 batting) vs Tripura. (No play on fourth day; Match drawn).

