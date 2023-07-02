Stockholm, Jul 2 (PTI) India's Avinash Sable finished fifth in the men's 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League here on Sunday, as he failed to improve upon his performance of the last event.

The 28-year-old Sable, running his second race of the season, clocked 8 minutes 21.88 seconds, well outside his personal best of 8:11.20s, to finish fifth. He had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28.

Running on a wet track, most of the competitors struggled to clock fast times.

Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race in 8:09.84s, well outside his season's and personal best time of 7:56.68s, which he had clocked while taking the top spot in Rabat.

The 2019 Diamond League champion Getnet Wale of Ethiopia was second with a timing of 8:12.27s while compatriot Abrham Sime took the third spot in 8:16.82s.

Sable, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has been training abroad to prepare for the August 19 to 27 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

