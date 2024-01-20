Doha [Qatar], January 20 (ANI): The Indian women's doubles duo of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee secured a bronze medal at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha 2024 on Saturday.

During the semifinals, the Indian duo sustained a 2-3 loss to the world's number-one pair of Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin of South Korea.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024 Day 7 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Linda Noskova Knocks Out World No 1 Iga Swiatek; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev Advance.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1748412554345607561

The WTT Contender Doha started on January 14.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online on Amazon Prime Video, 5th T20I 2024: How to Watch NZ vs PAK Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Indian paddler Manav Thakkar also secured a bronze medal in the men's singles competition at the ongoing WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024.

In the semifinals, he lost 1-3 to Portugal's Joao Monteiro.

The WTT Feeder Corpus Christi 2024 took place from January 15 to 18 this year.

The second edition of the WTT Star Contender Goa is slated to take place in Goa from January 23 to 28, 2024.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis under the guidance of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

The high-profile tournament is part of the six-star Contender series events where only the top 30 players are eligible to participate, with six players mandatory from the top 20 in the world rankings. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of USD 250,000 and allows players to win ranking points and qualify for the WTT Cup Finals and WTT Champions Series.

The first edition of the WTT Star Contender Goa took place last year and had some of the world's biggest stars on the show, including World No 1 Fan Zhendong, Japanese prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto, World No 4 Wang Yidi, and World No 5 Hina Hayata, descending to Goa for the inaugural edition. Besides that, the tournament also saw the participation of 40 Indian players, which was the highest for a WTT event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)