Solo [Indonesia], July 18 (ANI): India kicked off their Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team championships campaign in style as they thrashed Sri Lanka 110-69 in their Group D clash in Indonesia on Friday.

The mixed doubles combination of Vishnu Kode and Reshika U began India's march with an 11-5 win over Keneth Aruggoda and Isuri Attanayake in the relay point system, where a team had to bag 110 points to win the match, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Gayatri and Mansa Rawat then extended India's lead to 22-14 against Attanayake and Sithumi De Silva before junior world number one Tanvi Sharma stamped her class against Sithuli Ranasinghe to make it 33-21 for India.

Not one Indian singles player or pair lost any 11-point relay, and by the time the match reached the halfway mark, the winners had taken a 55-31 lead.

India will now face the United Arab Emirates in their second group game on Saturday before taking on Hong Kong China on Sunday, which could decide who tops the group standings.

The competition is being held from July 18 to 27, and Tanvi Sharma, along with junior world number one men's pair of Bhargava Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gibburu, are leading the team. The competition consists of two parts: a team event scheduled from July 18 to 22, and individual events from July 23 to 27. India will be competing in both categories.

The continental badminton championships serve as a significant stepping stone towards the BWF Junior World Championships, which will be held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati later this year.

India's squad for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025Men's Singles: Ansh Negi, Hmar Lalthazuala, Rounak Chouhan, Pranauv Ram NagalingamWomen's Singles: Rujula Ramu, Tanvi Sharma, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Vennala KalagotlaMen's Doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej GobburuWomen's Doubles: Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa RawatMixed Doubles: Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri. (ANI)

