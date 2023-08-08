New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will spearhead the Indian challenge as the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the sixteen-member Indian squad for the upcoming BWF World Junior Championships 2023, scheduled to take place in Spokane in the US from September 25.

The squad was selected after an exhaustive trial process that was held in New Delhi from July 26 to 29.

“The trial was extremely competitive and we have been seeing a lot of new faces since we have made a trial for such international events mandatory. We are extremely proud of the names that have been finalised and are confident these young shuttlers will be giving their best and performing above their weight to make the country proud," Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, of the Badminton Association of India said, according to a release.

Odisha Open, 2022 Champion, Unnati Hooda will lead the girls’ singles section along with BWF World ranked players, Tara Shah (World No 7) India ranked 7, and Devika Sihag.

The two-time U19 All India Junior Ranking Champion, Ayush Shetty will lead the boy’s squad, securing the top spot in selection trials. He will be accompanied by Tushar Suveer and Lokesh Reddy.

The boys’ doubles team consists of pairs of India Junior No 1, Nicholas Nathan Raj-Tushar Suveer and Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana along with the girl’s doubles category led by Radhika Sharma-Tanvi Sharma and Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty while Samarveer-Radhika Sharma and Sathwik Reddy K-Vaishnavi Khadkekar will represent the mixed doubles challenge.

The prestigious BWF World Junior Championships kicks off with the mixed team championships on September 25 and the individual event will commence from October 2. (ANI)

