New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The fast-rising Tanvi Sharma was on Thursday named in India's 19-member squad for the Badminton Asian Junior Championships (team and individual) to be held in Solo, Indonesia from July 18 to 27.

Tanvi won a gold in the Badminton Asia women's team championship. Junior world No. 1 men's doubles pair of Bhargava Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gibburu will also be critical to India's chances in the event.

The team competitions are scheduled from July 18–22 while the individual events will be held from July 23–27.

The team event will be played in a relay format, with the first side to reach 110 points declared the winner. It will begin with a group stage, followed by knockout rounds, with the top two teams from each group advancing.

The full squad will report to a national preparatory camp at National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati from July 4 to 15. The NCE Guwahati will also host the BWF Junior World Championships later this year.

"India's junior circuit is producing world-class talent, and this camp is where raw potential will be sharpened into medal-winning form," Badminton Association of India General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said.

Tanvi, currently ranked World No. 2 in the BWF junior rankings, will anchor India's women's singles challenge. Rounak Chouhan is ranked 12th in the boys' singles.

Vennala Kalagotla will feature in both singles and doubles, while in the men's doubles, Bhargava and Viswa Tej will aim to extend their dominance as the top-ranked junior pair globally.

The Squad:

Men's Singles: Ansh Negi, Hmar Lalthazuala, Rounak Chouhan, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam.

Women's Singles: Rujula Ramu, Tanvi Sharma, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Vennala Kalagotla.

Men's Doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu.

Women's Doubles: Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat.

Mixed Doubles: Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri.

