Chattogram [Bangladesh], January 25 (ANI): Bangladesh displayed a spirited all-round game to defeat West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With this win, Bangladesh won the series 3-0 and the side gained full 30 points in the ODI Super League.

Chasing 298, West Indies failed to get an ideal start as the side lost both its openers in quick succession and Kyle Mayers (11) also departed soon after, reducing the visitors to 47/3 in the 12th over.

The batting of the visitors followed the same tale which was there to be seen in the first two ODIs. The middle-order was not able to show any fight, and soon the hosts gained complete advantage by reducing West Indies to 93/5 in the 26th over.

Rovman Powell and Raymon Reifer provided little resistance for the visitors as the duo formed a 38-run stand, but in the 41st over, Soumya Sarkar broke the partnership as he dismissed Powell (47), reducing West Indies to 155/7. Bangladesh did not waste further time and the visitors were bundled out for 177 in the 45th over.

Earlier, half-centuries by Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh post a total of 297/6 in the allotted fifty overs.

Put in to bat first, Bangladesh lost a couple of wickets inside the first ten overs and the hosts were restricted to 53/2. Liton Das (0) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) were the two batters to have been dismissed inside the first ten overs, and the rebuilding task was left up to Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim and Shakib then put together a stand of 93 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the hosts started to gain an upper hand, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Tamim (64) in the 28th over of the innings. Mushfiqur Rahim then joined Shakib in the middle and both batters were looking at ease in the middle, but against the run of play, Raymon Reifer dismissed Shakib (51), reducing Bangladesh to 179/4 in the 37th over.

In the end, Rahim (64) and Mahmudullah (64*) went on to play crucial knocks and as a result, the hosts posted a total above the 290-run mark. For West Indies, Joseph and Reifer picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 297/6 (Tamim Iqbal 64, Mushfiqur Rahim 64; Alzarri Joseph 2-48); West Indies 177 (Rovman Powell 47, Nkrumah Bonner 31, Mohammad Saifuddin 3-51) (ANI)

