Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), May 7 (PTI) Four of the five visiting countries taking part in the South Asian Football Federation U-19 Championships arrived here on Wednesday ahead of the start of the tournament on Friday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said.

The remaining team -- Maldives -- will reach on Thursday.

Also Read | Why Was National Anthem Played At Start of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match At Eden Gardens? Know Reason.

Arunachal Pradesh is hosting its first international tournament in the form of SAFF U-19 Championships from May 9-18.

"Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan have arrived in Itanagar (capital of Arunachal Pradesh). Maldives will arrive tomorrow," AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan told PTI.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Set to be Removed From Team India Test Captain’s Position; BCCI Searching For Younger Option Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series: Report.

India have been drawn in Group B along with Sri Lanka and Nepal, while Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives are in Group A.

India begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on Friday.

AIFF Treasurer and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) Secretary Kipa Ajay welcomed the players and officials for the championships.

“It is our hope that the tournament will be conducted in a grand and successful manner that will make everyone proud," he said.

“We took away a number of learnings after hosting the Santosh Trophy in 2024, and will now implement the new ideas in order to bridge the difficulties we had faced earlier.”

SAFF General Secretary Purushottam Kattel hailed the APFA's efforts, and hoped for a “special” tournament.

“I spoke to the APFA Secretary, and he expressed his desire to make this the best SAFF U19 Championship ever hosted. I can safely say that from what I've seen so far, everything required to make that happen has already been done,” he said.

“This is a win-win situation for everyone. I hope that it turns out to be a special tournament for all, and may the best team win.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)