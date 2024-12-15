New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Bangladesh announced their T20I squad on Sunday for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, as reported by the ICC.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana, 22, has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the first time in this format. The pacer, who has represented the senior team in six Tests and three ODIs, is set to make his T20I debut.

Rana played a key role in Bangladesh's historic 2-0 Test series sweep in Pakistan and has taken 20 wickets in the longest format. He has also claimed four wickets in his brief ODI career.

Bangladesh are currently engaged in an all-format tour of the West Indies. After drawing the two-Test series 1-1, the visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODI series. The T20I series will begin on Monday, December 16, in St. Vincent.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope and left-handed batter Sherfane Rutherford have been excluded from the West Indies squad for the series due to their commitments in Australia's Big Bash League. Rovman Powell will once again captain the 15-member squad for the shortest format.

The three-match T20I series will commence on December 16, with the second and third matches scheduled for December 18 and 20. All matches will be held in St. Vincent.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Kumar Das (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

