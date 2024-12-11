Bangladesh speedster Tanzam Hasan Sakib aggressively threw a ball at the West Indies opener Brandon King as the duo engaged in a heated exchange during the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024. The incident happened during the final delivery of the sixth over. The Bangladesh speedster bowled a length delivery, and Brandon played a solid defence towards the bowler. Tanzim picked the ball and threw it towards the King and appealed for obstructing the field. The turn of events triggered a heated verbal exchange between Sakib and King before umpires had to intervene. WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024: Jayden Seales, Brandon King Guide West Indies To Clinch Seven-Wicket Victory Over Bangladesh.

Heated Moment During WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024

What are they appealing for? 👀 Brandon King was not impressed with Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s antics after that delivery! 😤#WIvsBANonFanCode pic.twitter.com/92K5AUgbWo — FanCode (@FanCode) December 11, 2024

