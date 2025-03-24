Mumbai, March 24: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, inquired about the health condition of former national cricket captain Tamim Iqbal, who suffered a massive heart attack while playing a game at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP-3) ground in Savar on Monday. On behalf of the Chief Adviser, Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder spoke to Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. Tamim Iqbal Hospitalised After Experiencing Chest Pain During Dhaka Premier League Match.

Nizam Uddin informed that Tamim was rushed to a nearby hospital after the heart attack, and an angiogram was conducted immediately to know the cricket icon's health condition. He further said that BCB is in regular touch with Tamim's physicians and is ready to extend any support required for the treatment of the player.

Nizam Uddin said that they would keep the Chief Adviser updated regularly regarding Tamim Iqbal's health condition. Tamim represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20 and led the national team in various phases during his illustrious career.

"He was in good spirits during the toss. When he felt sick, he left the field and took his own car to the hospital. The doctors there did not want to let him leave at the time, but Tamim left anyway and was arranging an air ambulance himself," Montu Dutta, the BKSP chief cricket coach, told reporters today, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Shakib Al Hasan Not Happy With How Bangladesh Cricket Board Handled Communication After Suspension.

Later, an official medical bulletin was released by the doctors, which stated, "He returned to us in a critical condition. We can call it a heart attack, and we subsequently did an angiogram and angioplasty to remove the blockage. The medical procedure has gone smoothly. He is currently under observation. The swift coordination between the medical staff at BKSP and the hospital ensured Tamim was treated quickly."

