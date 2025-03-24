New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was on Monday hospitalised after experiencing chest pain during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match in Dhaka.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the incident occurred in the first innings of the 50-over-a-side contest between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club when the 36-year-old Iqbal felt pain in his chest.

"Initially, a helicopter was arranged for Tamim's movement to the hospital, but he could not be flown from the BKSP ground in Savar. He was later taken to the Fazilatunnesa Hospital," the report quoted match referee Debabrata Paul as saying.

Iqbal had announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time in January this year. Earlier, in July 2023, he had made a similar announcement during an emotional press conference but reversed his decision within 24 hours following an intervention from then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Iqbal, who last featured for the national team in 2023, has played 70 Tests and 243 ODIs, scoring 5,134 runs and 8,357 runs respectively for Bangladesh. He has also accumulated 1,758 runs in 78 T20Is.

