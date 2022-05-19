Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 19 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Sri Lanka after sustaining an injury on his right hand during the fourth day of the match at Chattogram.

An X-ray revealed a fracture, ruling out the pacer four to five weeks, also likely ruling him out from West Indies test as well, starting from June 16.

The selectors have not named a replacement for Shoriful while announcing an unchanged squad for the second Test in Dhaka, which starts from May 23.

Shoriful Islam had a contusion of the right hand while batting," physio Bayjedul Islam said in a BCB release on Thursday. "After the fourth day's play an X-ray was carried out which has revealed a fracture on the base of the 5th metacarpal bone. Such injuries tend to take around three weeks to heal followed by a couple of weeks of rehab. He will not be available to play for four to five weeks."

Kasun Rajitha struck Shoriful on his right hand as the latter tried fending away a short ball during the 167th over of the Bangladesh innings. Physio Bayejidul Islam came out a couple of times to tend to him but Shoriful continued batting. Four overs later, he fell down screaming in pain after swinging and missing at Rajitha.

He eventually retired out, closing the Bangladesh innings at 465 and he did not bowl when Sri Lanka came out to bat again.

During the tour, the Bangladesh Tigers are already without the services of Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the test due to injuries. Taskin is undergoing treatment for his injury, leaving it up to selectors to decide if he will be considered for tests against West Indies. (ANI)

