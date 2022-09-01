Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): Blistering knocks by Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah and a late cameo of 24 runs by Mosaddek Hossain helped Bangladesh to post 183/7 against Sri Lanka in the must-win encounter at an Asia Cup 2022 match in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

For Bangladesh, Afif Hossain smashed 39 while Mahmudullah played a much-needed knock of 27 runs to help their team post a challenging total. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne bagged two wickets each while Maheesh Theekshana scalped one wicket.

Sri Lanka opted to bowl first and debutant Asitha Fernando provided the first breakthrough as he dismissed Sabbir Rahman. The batter departed after scoring five runs, and the team's total read at 29/1 after 4 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan then came to the crease.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz shifted gears and slammed Asitha Fernando for a six and back-to-back two fours. The blistering duo of Hasan Miraz and Shakib took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in under 6 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga gave Bangladesh another blow as he sent hard-hitting player Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing after scoring 38 runs in 26 deliveries.

Mushfiqur Rahim then came on the crease but could not last long as he was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne, having scored just four runs.

Easing some pressure from his team, Shakib hammered Chamika Karunaratne for 10 runs, the over was decorated with two back-to-back fours. With a four in the over Shakib crossed 6,000 runs in international cricket.

Bangladesh team ended 10 overs with a score of 85/3. Shakib's blistering form came to an end as Maheesh Theekshana delivered a stunning ball to bowl the Bangladesh skipper out.

Shakib went back to the pavilion after scoring 24 runs in 22 balls. Mahmudullah then came to the crease to join hands with Afif Hossain to ease some pressure from the team. Hossain smashed a blistering six to take his team's total beyond 100-runs in the 13th over.

Mahmudullah then joined hands with Hossain in smashing Sri Lankan bowlers all around the ground. He hammered Hasaranga for 14 runs in the 15th over.

Both batters were in red-hot form as they slammed Sri Lanka bowlers while gathering much-needed runs for their team. Hossain's hitting was cut short by Dilshan Madushanka, who sent him packing after scoring 39 runs in 22 balls.

Mahmudullah also fell prey to Hasaranga's spin after scoring 27 runs in 22 balls. Mosaddek Hossain slammed a stunning back-to-back fours on the delivery of Asitha Fernando to help his team post a sizeable total.

Brief score: Bangladesh 183/7 (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 38, Afif Hossain 39; Wanindu Hasaranga 2-44) vs Sri Lanka. (ANI)

