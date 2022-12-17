Chattogram, Dec 17 (PTI) Zakir Hassan inched closer to a century on debut as he steered Bangladesh to 176 for 3 at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Hassan and Mushfiqur Rahim were batting on 82 and 2 respectively when tea was taken.

After going wicketless in the opening session of the day, veteran pacer Umesh Yadav (1/22) provided India the first breakthrough as he ended Najmul Hossain Shanto's (67) stay in the middle.

Spinners Axar Patel (1/22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/31) then accounted for Yasi Ali (5) and Litton Das (19) respectively in what turned out to be a productive session for the tourists.

Bangladesh still need 337 runs to win.

Brief Scores:

India: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).

Bangladesh: 150 and 176 for 3 in 71 overs (Zakir Hasan 82 batting, Najmul Hossain Shanto 67; Umesh Yadav 1/22, Axar Patel 1/22 ) PTI

