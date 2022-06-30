Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 30 (ANI): Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to miss the ODIs against West Indies next month, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said after a board meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

As per the ESPNcricinfo, Shakib was originally named in all three formats squads, but now it appears he will quit the tour after the T20Is against West Indies.

During their 2-0 Test series defeat to the West Indies last week, Shakib performed as the team's skipper for the first time in three years. Mominul Haque the original captain of Bangladesh resigned from the role just before the tour, and Shakib was appointed in his place.

"I heard that he [Shakib] had earlier [before going to the West Indies] told Jalal Yunus that he might not play the ODIs. I guess if I talk to him today or tomorrow then I will get to know about it clearly. But he did not notify the board officially yet. But you can consider this as an official notice as he verbally relayed the message to Jalal bhai," ESPNcricinfo quoted Nazmul Hassan as saying.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was a part of the Test and ODI squad, is set to join the T20I team. Taskin Ahmed is also likely to join the T20I squad, he was only selected to participate in the ODIs.

Bangladesh will play three T20Is on July 2, 3 and 7, before the ODIs on July 10, 13 and 16 against West Indies. (ANI)

