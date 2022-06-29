Barcelona continue to work on signing Robert Lewandowski this transfer window as they will submit yet another bid to Bayern Minich for the 33-year-old goal-scorer. The Polish international, who still is in contract with the Bundesliga club, has expressed his desire to leave the Bavarian giants in the summer after signing with them in 2014. Barcelona Suffer Huge Blow As Bayern Munich Increase Asking Price.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are preparing an improved offer for Robert Lewandowski. This will be a third bid made by the Catalan outfit for the Polish forward after the Bavarian club had turned down their earlier two attempts. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane Deal Opens Doors for Robert Lewandowski To Join Barcelona.

It is understood that Barcelona will offer Bayern Munich a fixed fee of €40 million plus €5 million in add-ons. The Germans have already rejected the Spanish side's bid of first €32 million and then last week of €35m plus add-ons.

Bayern Munich want around €50 million for the Poland international and with Barcelona's latest offer, coming close to it, the Bundesliga champions could consider the bid.

Robert Lewandowski's current contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2023 but has handed his transfer request. However, the Bavarians want the striker to see out his deal but are now willing to let him go once their asking price is matched.

Barcelona have also notified the striker about their latest offer. The 33-year-old wants to play for the Catalan side and is willing to wait until the two clubs reach an agreement. PSG, Chelsea are closely monitoring the deal and could swoop in if anything changes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2022 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).