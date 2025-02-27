Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) India's Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani secured a straight-set win over Nicolas Mejia and Bernard Tomic to reach the doubles semifinals at the Bengaluru Open, an ATP Challenger 125 tournament, here on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian duo dismantled Nicolas and Bernard 7-5, 6-0 to set up a fight with Australia's Blake Bayldon and Mattew Christopher Romios for a place in the title clash.

Earlier, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni took a step closer to a successful title defence with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Hynek Barton and Eric Vanshelboim.

After an even first set both Banthia-Somani and Mejia-Tomic went toe-to-toe for the upper hand, which the latter nearly seized in game seven.

However, after saving a crucial break point, the Indian pair swept through games nine and 11 on their serve, before breaking in game 12 for the lead.

Carrying the momentum with them into the second set, Banthia and Somani then wrapped up matters in just 20 minutes.

Earlier, Ramkumar and Saketh broke their opponents early in the first set before smoothly sailing into a lead. They then achieved crucial breaks in games five and nine of the second set for the win.

The most successful doubles players in the tournament, Ramkumar and Myneni will square up against the winner of the tie between Anirudh Chandrasekar/Ray Ho and SD Prajwal Dev/Aryan Shah for a spot in the final.

Joining the two Indian pairs in the semi-finals were second-seeded Bayldon and Romios, who defeated India's Adil Kalyanpur and Karan Singh.

In the singles event, Hynek Barton continued his dream run, registering a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Denmark's August Holmgren to reach the quarterfinals.

Third seed Brandon Holt came from a set down to overcome former World No. 17 Bernard Tomic in a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 battle, booking his place in the last eight.

The third singles match of the day saw seventh seed Shintaro Mochizuki defeat Jay Clarke 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

