Barcelona, Apr 25 (AP) Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday with more than just the trophy on the line for the fierce Spanish rivals.

Barcelona wants to grab the first piece of a potential treble of major titles in coach Hansi Flick's debut season. The team is on pace to conquer La Liga, and three days after the cup final it will start its two-legged Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

It could also be the last trophy for Carlo Ancelotti, who many Madrid watchers speculate could leave the powerhouse this summer, possibly to take over the Brazil national team.

Madrid arguably has more at stake. Out of the Champions League, the cup is its best chance to salvage the campaign with some silverware. It is also alive in La Liga, but it needs to overhaul a four-point deficit to Barcelona with five games left — a home stretch that includes yet another clasico.

For Barcelona, a title won at the expense of Madrid would give it a huge momentum boost for Inter's visit on Wednesday as the Catalan club pursues its first European Cup in a decade.

Barcelona dominated their other two meetings this season, beating Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January after winning 4-0 at Madrid in the league in October.

The third clasico of the season will be played before 70,000 fans in Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, where King Felipe VI will award the trophy to the winners.

This is the first Copa del Rey final between Spain's biggest clubs since 2014. Barcelona holds a record 31 Spanish cups. Madrid has 20, third place all time.

Filling in for Lewandowski

Flick's biggest task will be filling in for the injured Robert Lewandowski, who picked up a left-thigh injury last weekend. The Poland striker is producing another stellar season with a team-high 40 goals across all competitions.

Ferran Torres is likely to start in his place. The versatile forward has emerged as Barcelona's super sub in this campaign. He has netted 17 goals overall in limited minutes, including five in the cup. Another option, however, could be playing attacking midfielder Dani Olmo as a “false nine” flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barcelona will also be without starting left back Alejandro Balde. Youth player Gerard Martin is likely to take his place unless Flick wants to slot a more experienced player into that position.

Mbappé's moment?

Finishing the season without a trophy would be a major disappointment after Madrid brought in superstar Kylian Mbappé last summer.

The France striker has scored goals galore but has failed to produce big in the biggest games of the season. He was jeered when substituted late in the second of two losses to Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Vinícius Júnior has seen his productivity in attack fade ever since he felt overlooked in the Ballon d'Or award selection earlier this season. But the Brazil forward has previously risen to the occasion in finals.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga injured a tendon this week and will miss the rest of the season, joining Madrid's long-term casualty list that includes defenders Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

Madrid's main task in defense will be keeping Yamal and Raphinha in check after both ran rampant in the previous clasicos this campaign. (AP) AM

