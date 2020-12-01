Barcelona [Spain], December 1 (ANI): Barcelona on Monday announced the schedule for the upcoming presidential election which is set to take place on January 24.

"The Managing Commission, who met today in an ordinary session, has discussed topics linked to the holding of Club elections to the Presidency and various aspects of the management of the process within the framework of the FC Barcelona statutes," the club said in a statement.

"...In other matters, once the date of January 24 was agreed with the Catalan Government for the holding of Club elections to the Presidency, preparations have continued to move forward with regards to the event. The week of December 14 is marked as the beginning of the election calendar, of which more details will be released when necessary. In advance news, on Monday, December 14 a meeting of the Managing Commission is planned to approve the calling of elections; Wednesday 16, the official publication of the calling of elections. As such, between December 23 and January 11 there would be a period for the collection of supporting signatures; between January 15 and 22, the election campaign," it added.

The Spanish club said in the coming days, the precise details of the different voting points will be finalised as well as the specific protocols for each.

The club also confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the Salary Negotiating Committee.

"As such, after weeks of negotiations, this afternoon an agreement has been reached with the Salary Negotiating Committee, in this case with reference to corporate employees, who join the beginning of an agreement reached on Friday with the players and coaches. The Managing Commission would like to publicly thank the footballers, coaches and employees for their understanding, their commitment and their help to the organisation to make possible this fundamental agreement to guarantee the Club's immediate sustainability," the statement read.

"The Managing Commission considers this to be a great step on the road to dealing with the extraordinary circumstances in which the organisation finds itself due to the global pandemic which has affected everyone since March of this year," it added. (ANI)

