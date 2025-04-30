Barcelona, Apr 30 (AP) Barcelona's high-scoring attack will face Inter Milan's stingy defense in the opening game of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Barcelona has the best attack in the competition with 37 goals scored, while the Italian visitors have allowed just five goals and kept a tournament-best eight clean sheets.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online for Free in India: How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Telecast on TV?.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leaders' bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.

Inter, in contrast, arrives in Spain on a rare slump. Simone Inzaghi's side has lost three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years, surrendering its lead of Serie A and exiting the Italian Cup.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Inter Milan Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final Match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Raphinha and his 12 goals in the Champions League will lead Barcelona's attack along with playmaker Lamine Yamal and Pedri González in midfield. Barcelona's overall top scorer Robert Lewandowski is injured.

Inter has the doubt if striker Marcus Thuram can play after being sidelined during its losing streak with a left thigh injury.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)