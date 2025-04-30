The FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match will be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 1, at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. Hosts Barca are here after winning the quarter-final tie against German side Borussia Dortmund. Inter Milan are here after edging past German giants Bayern Munich. Both sides had a similar journey in UCL 2024-25, finishing with 19 points in the league phase, and then winning the knock-out stages to enter the top-four. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The Cules must be having good confidence ahead of the FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match, as they beat arch-rivals Real Madrid in their last match, to win the Copa del Rey 2024-25 El Clasico final match. But the scenes in the Inter Milan camp must be different. They lost to opponents AS Roma in the last Serie A 2024-25 match, and in the match prior, they got kicked out from Coppa Italia 2024-25, after losing in the semis to derby rivals AC Milan.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Lineups UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final First Leg Match

Coming in to play in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final after six years, FC Barcelona are struggling with an injury-ridden squad. The side will not have the services of Marc-André ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Robert Lewandowski, Marc Casadó, and Marc Bernal, all injured and sidelined from the FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match. Inter Milan however have an almost fully available squad. The only player likely to miss the match due to injuries would be Benjamin Pavard. Hansi Flick's Barca might have a 4-2-3-1 formation like usual. While Inter Milan might opt for a 3-5-2 formation. Thuram is still a bit doubtful for La Beneamata. Barcelona Win Copa del Rey 2024-25, Beat Real Madrid 3-2 in Thrilling El Clasico to Clinch 32nd Title; Three Los Blancos Stars See Red Cards (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Szczesny (GK); Kounde, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Ferran

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sommer (GK); Augusto, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Thuram

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).