Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Karnataka, riding on veteran all-rounder Shreyas Gopal's unbeaten 103, took a massive 358-run lead against Uttarakhand on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match here on Wednesday.

On a day when runs flowed freely for the hosts, skipper Mayank Agarwal (83) was involved in a 159-run opening partnership with Ravikumar Samarth (82) before Devdutt Padikkal (69) and Nikin Jose (62) too scored half centuries as Karnataka ended the day at 474 for five.

None of the Uttarakhand bowlers seemed effective against the batter-heavy Karnataka side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with pace bowler Deepak Dhapola, who had career-best figures of 8/35 in an innings during the Ranji Trophy group phase this season, returning empty-handed on Wednesday.

With the Uttarakhand strike bowler seemingly ineffective, there were four half-centurions and a century-maker in Karnataka's lineup.

Commencing day two at 123 for no loss, overnight batters Agarwal and Samarth, who were on 65 and 54 respectively on Tuesday, flourished in favourable home conditions.

However, the pair departed in quick succession with Uttarakhand pacer Abhay Negi accounting for both in the first session of play.

Their departure, however, didn't end Uttarakhand's misery with Padikkal and Jose guiding the hosts past the 300-run mark. Their partnership yielded 118 runs and broke the back of the visitors' bowlers.

But more misery was about to unfold for the visitors later in the day as veteran all-rounder Gopal struck his fifth first-class century and, in the process, crossed the 3,000-run mark to put Karnataka in an almost invincible position.

Going by Uttarakhand's capitulation in the first innings, Karnataka could declare their innings in the first session and finish the contest on day three itself.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 116 vs Karnataka 474 for five in 116 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 82, Mayank Agarwal 83, Devdutt Padikkal 69, Nikin Jose 62, Shreyas Gopal batting 103, Manish Pandey 39; Mayank Mishra 3/31, Abhay Negi 2/82).

