Leipzig (Germany), Nov 11 (AP) Goalkeeper Oliver Baumann left the German national team squad on Wednesday after a spate of coronavirus cases among other players from his club team Hoffenheim.

The German soccer federation said that Baumann had twice tested negative for the virus since joining the squad on Monday but would now spend time in isolation at home after talks with local health authorities.

Germany plays the Czech Republic in a friendly on Wednesday, with Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp due to start in goal, and has Nations League games against Ukraine on Saturday and Spain on Tuesday.

Five players and two staff members from Hoffenheim have tested positive since last week. Two of those players, Denmark's Robert Skov and Israel's Munas Dabbur, tested positive after arriving at their national teams for upcoming games. A friendly between Israel and Norway was canceled as a result.

The whole Hoffenheim squad was put in isolation on Wednesday. AP

