Sultanpur (Haryana), Mar 3 (PTI) Skipper Ankit Bawane's responsible 114 not out powered Maharashtra to 298 for 4 on the first day of their last Ranji Trophy Elite Group G league game against Uttar Pradesh here on Thursday.

Electing to bat at the Gurugram cricket ground, Maharashtra lost openers Pawan Shah (19), who was cleaned up by right-arm medium pacer Ankit Rajppot (1/59), and Avdhoot Dandekar (20) cheaply.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of CFC vs ATKMB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Maharashtra were struggling at 70 for 2 then.

But experienced campaigner Rahul Tripathi, who was in search of runs, made a crucial 56, hammering nine boundaries and a six in the process.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs AUS Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

He first added 48 runs with Dandekar and then shared a 41-run stand with skipper Bawane before lobbing off a return catch to rival skipper and off-spinner Karan Sharma (1/77).

Then Bawane, who paced his innings well, found an able partner in Naushad Shaikh (53 off 83 balls), as they frustrated the UP bowlers.

Bawane struck 18 fours in his 211-ball knock, while Shaikh also hit seven boundaries, as the duo forged a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket.

But when it looked like the duo would score big, Shaikh fell to Jasmer Dhankhar (1/49) at Maharashtra's score of 210.

Bawane and Azim Kazi (33 not out off 73 balls; 4x4) then shared an unbroken 88-run stand as they took the Uttar Pradesh bowlers to task. Courtesy their partnership, Maharashtra inched closer to the 300-run mark.

For UP, Rajpoot, Shivam Sharma, Dhankar and Karan Sharma took a wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Maharashtra: 298 for 4 (Ankit Bawane 114 not out, Rahul Tripathi 56; Jasmer Dhankhar 1/49, Ankit Rajpoot 1/59) versus Uttar Pradesh.

Assam: 289 for 6 (Sarupam Purkayastha 113, Riyan Parag 48; Aditya Sarvate 3/64, Rajneesh Gurbani 2/70) versus Vidarbha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)