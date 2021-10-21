Munich, Oct 21 (AP) Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nagelsmann missed Bayern's 4-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday after showing signs of what the club said at the time was a “flu-like infection," but sent instructions to his assistants remotely.

“Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there,” Bayern said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

Bayern's next game on Saturday is at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. (AP)

