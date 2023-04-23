Munich, Apr 23 (AP) Bayern Munich may have to do without Canadian defender Alphonso Davies for the rest of the season.

The Bavarian powerhouse said Sunday that the 22-year-old Davies "sustained a muscle bundle injury "in the back of his left thigh during the 3-1 loss at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Davies had to come off early in the game.

Also Read | Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell Half-Centuries Power RCB to 189/9 Against RR in IPL 2023 Clash.

Bayern did not say how much time Davies will miss. There are just five rounds remaining in the Bundesliga. Bayern has already been knocked out of the Champions League and German Cup and it lost the Bundesliga lead to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)