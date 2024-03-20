Munich, Mar 20 (AP) Bayern Munich said Wednesday that full-back Sacha Boey is out with a hamstring tear shortly after he recovered from a similar injury.

Bayern said that the French right back, who signed from Galatasaray in January in a deal that could be worth more than 35 million euros (USD 38 million), tore muscle tissue in his left hamstring in training Wednesday.

Also Read | Afghanistan Cricket Board Urges Australian Government Not to Impose Its Policies on Cricket Boards After Postponement of T20I Series.

Boey was out of the squad for a month after an earlier hamstring tear and has only been an unused substitute for the two games since he returned to Bayern's squad.

Boey has played just twice for Bayern since signing from Galatasaray and his last game for the German champion was a 3-0 loss to title rival Bayer Leverkusen on February 10.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Boey's absence is another headache at right back for Bayern, which has also been without injured Noussair Mazraoui for recent games, forcing midfielder Joshua Kimmich to step into that role.

Left-back Alphonso Davies' future is uncertain amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Bayern is 10 points behind league leader Leverkusen and faces Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)