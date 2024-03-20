Munich, Mar 20 (AP) Bayern Munich sports director Max Eberl says the club has made its final offer to Canada left-back Alphonso Davies to extend his contract amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

"I can say we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer," Eberl told the Sport Bild magazine on Wednesday. “At some point in life, you have to say yes or no.”

Also Read | IPL 2024 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Davies' contract with Bayern expires at the end of next season, meaning the Bavarian powerhouse could lose the 23-year-old player in 2025 without receiving a fee if he decides not to extend.

Spanish media reports suggest Davies has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid about a move, but Eberl said the Spanish league leader had not been in touch. Bayern could ask for a fee if Davies were to leave the club at the end of this season.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Kumar Kushagra and Other Players to Watch Out For in Indian Premier League Season 17.

“No club wants to lose players for free,” Eberl said at his own presentation last month.

Davies, with 15 goals in 45 games for Canada, has made 127 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

Davies, a naturalized Canadian born in Ghana, joined Bayern in January 2019 after the Bavarian club agreed a transfer worth up to USD 22 million with the Vancouver Whitecaps the year before for the then-17-year-old. It was a record for a Major League Soccer player at the time. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)