Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 10 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced that women's national players will join the second phase of the individual practice session from Monday.

Previously only male players participated in the first phase of the practice session in July after four months of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | MUN vs COP Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019-20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen Football Match.

"Nine women team players will start their individual practice session across three venues. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium (SANS) in Khulna and Shaheed Chandu Stadium (SCS) in Bogra are the three selected venues for the women players," the BCB said in a statement.

The players for the second phase of the practice sessions are: Jahanara Alam (Dhaka), Rumana Ahmed (Khulna), Salma Khatun (Khulna), Sharmin Sultana (Bogra), Lata Mondol (Dhaka), Sharmin Akter Supta (Dhaka), Khadija Tul Kubra (Bogra), Nahida Akter (Dhaka), Shamima Sultana (Dhaka). (ANI)

Also Read | Ahead of IPL 2020 RCB Compare Skipper Virat Kohli to Lion, Yuzvendra Chahal Points Out Hilarious Difference (View Post).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)