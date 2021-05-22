Dhaka, May 22 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain and current BCB director Khaled Mahmud has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Mahmud, 49, was the Bangladesh team director on their recent Test tour of Sri Lanka but miss the home ODI series against the same team, which starts on Sunday.

He is also a coach in the Dhaka Premier League, which is scheduled to begin on May 31.

"I have tested positive for corona yesterday (May 21)," Mahmud told Cricbuzz on Saturday.

''Currently I am staying at home in isolation though there are no major symptoms," the former batsman added.

Mahmud represented Bangladesh from 1998 to 2006 and played 12 Tests and 77 ODIs.

He tested negative for the virus twice upon returning from Sri Lanka before returning positive.

Mahmud did not join the Bangladesh squad that began training on May 18.

