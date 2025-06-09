Mumbai, June 9: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the revised schedule for the international home season and the South Africa A team tour of India for this year, including a venue swap for the test series against the West Indies and South Africa. Team India (Senior Men) will face West Indies and South Africa in Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) at home. The Test series against the West Indies starts on October 2, 2025, in Ahmedabad. Jasprit Bumrah Tests Outside Edge, Restricts Batter in Crease During India’s Training Session Before England Series.

The second Test against West Indies, originally slated for Kolkata, will now be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Conversely, the first Test of the South Africa series, starting November 14, 2025, will now be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, instead of the initially designated New Delhi venue.

BCCI's Tweet

🚨 NEWS 🚨 BCCI announces updated venues for Team India (International home season) & South Africa A Tour of India. Details 🔽 #TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/vaXuFZQDRA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2025

Moreover, due to the revamping of the outfield and pitches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the ODI Series between Team India (Senior Women) and Australia Women has been moved from Chennai. The first two ODIs will now take place at the New PCA stadium in New Chandigarh, while the third and final ODI will be held at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, added the BCCI.

The South Africa Men's A Team will face India A in two multi-day matches and three one-day games, starting October 30, 2025. While the two multi-day matches will continue to be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, the three one-day games have been moved from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

