By Vipul Kashyap

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 8 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged a special Vande Bharat train to transport players from Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the entire broadcast crew from Dharamshala to Delhi. The decision was taken in light of the prevailing situation in the state and the logistical challenges that followed the abrupt cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the two sides.

Also Read | BCCI to Arrange Special Train to Evacuate Players and Others from Dharamsala After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match Was Called Off.

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, around 300 people -- including players, support staff, and broadcasters -- will be boarding the high-speed train to ensure a smooth and secure transit.

The development comes on the heels of Thursday night's unfortunate incident at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, where the highly anticipated match between PBKS and DC was called off due to a floodlight failure.

Also Read | Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said on Thursday.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Paksitan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

Soon after, Punjab Kings confirmed the development through their official social media handle, posting, "Match has been called off."

After the match was called off, the fans were seen coming out of the stadium with chants of 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.

At the stoppage of play, the PBKS side were 122/1 in 10.1 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh (50*) and Shreyas Iyer (0*) unbeaten on the crease.

Coming to the match, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh came out in the middle to open the innings for the hosts. Both players started attacking the bowlers from the first over.

The Punjab-based franchise completed the 50-run mark on the last ball of the 4th over as Priyansh Arya slammed a boundary on the bowling of right-arm seamer Dushmantha Chameera.

After the end of powerplay (6 overs), PBKS were 69/0 with Priyansh Arya (42*) and Prabsimran Singh (26*) unbeaten on the crease.

Priyansh Arya completed his half-century in 25 balls, whereas Prabsimran Singh completed his fourth consecutive fifty in IPL 2025 and completed his half-century in 28 balls.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side touch the 100-run mark in the 9th over as Prabhsimran a double on the bowling of right-arm seamer Madhav Tiwari, who was playing his maiden IPL match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)