Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Electoral Officer, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited its Full Members to submit applications to have their respective representatives included in the electoral roll for the election to be held at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the BCCI on December 4.

The election will take place for the posts of 2 members of the Governing Council (as members elected by the General Body under Rule 28(2)(i) of the BCCI Constitution).

Also Read | When Will Be Xavi’s First Game As Barcelona Manager? Know Details Of Former Footballer’s Maiden Match As Coach Of Catalan Giants.

The board has asked all members to file applications by November 17 to nominate their representatives. The draft electoral roll will then be released on November 18.

If there is someone who has any objection to the submission of names in the draft electoral roll, then they need to report it by November 20. The board will then examine the objections and the final electoral roll will be released on November 21.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Shoot of Shabaash Mithu; Actress Roots for Indian Women's Cricket Team for World Cup 2022!.

The window to file nomination application has been selected between November 22-24. The scrutiny of nomination applications will be done on November 25 and then the announcement of the list of validly nominated candidates will be done on the same day.

If there is someone who wants to then withdraw their nomination, they have to do that by November 26. The board will then announce the list of contesting candidates on November 27.

The BCCI election and declaration of results will be done on December 4.

In order for a Representative to be considered for inclusion in the electoral roll for the BCCI Election, each Full Member and its Representative shall be required to submit an application containing all the documents/material specified within the deadline specified for receipt of such applications in the ElectionSchedule. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)