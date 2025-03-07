Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Following Jay Shah's appointment as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, the post of Asian Cricket Council has been left vacant. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla will be representing the board on the ACC Board as an Executive Board Member.

On the other hand, former BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will be the BCCI representative on the ACC Board as an ex-officio board member.

BCCI issued a media release announcing the same: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to inform about updates regarding its representation on the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)."

"With Mr. Jay Shah taking over as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), his position on the ACC Board became vacant. Till recently, he was President, ACC. Mr. Rajeev Shukla will represent the BCCI as an Executive Board Member on the ACC Board. Mr. Ashish Shelar will be the BCCI representative on the ACC Board as the Ex-Officio Board Member."

"On behalf of the BCCI Office Bearers and Apex Council, we wish both of them a successful tenure as the ACC works towards promoting, developing and strengthening cricket in Asia," concluded the release.

Shah, the previous BCCI secretary, became the chairman of the International Cricket Council on December 1, 2024.In the first major decision under Jay Shah's chairmanship, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ended the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights issue and decided that the event would be played in Pakistan along with Dubai, another neutral venue.

Also, the hybrid model has been decided for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which will be held in India or Pakistan. (ANI)

