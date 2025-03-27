Ranchi, Mar 27 (PTI) Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand registered wins in the final phase of the National Women's Hockey League here on Thursday.

Haryana finished as the table toppers and will play against Odisha in the final on Friday.

Also, Jharkhand finished the league stage on third position and will fight against Mizoram for the podium finish on Friday.

In the first match of Pool A, Bengal defeated Hockey 2-1, while Madhya Pradesh won 2-1 against Haryana.

In the other match, Maharashtra defeated Mizoram 2-1.

After the final league game, Mizoram ended the campaign in fourth position and will vie for the podium finish against Jharkhand, while Maharashtra secured the sixth position.

In the last match of day, Jharkhand edged past Odisha with a 2-0 scoreline.

