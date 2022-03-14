Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): Amid the ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka, four miscreants were apprehended for trespassing on the ground to disturb the match being played here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As per the reports the incident took place during the medical break for Praveen Jayawickrama's knee injury on Day-2 of the match on Sunday.

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Make Barcelona Return? Father Jorge Messi Reportedly Called Up Catalan Giants To Discuss Argentine's Possible Camp Nou Comeback.

On the second Test, Rishabh Pant walked in to bat and the southpaw started in his trademark aggressive style hitting boundaries and sixes but the match was halted for a short medical break.

According to Bengaluru Police during the break time some miscreants trespassed. The trespassers were apprehended and were removed from the stadium.

Also Read | West Ham's Ukrainian Striker Andriy Yarmolenko Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring for West Ham Against Aston Villa (Watch Video).

Later the case was registered against two adults and two Juveniles at Cubbon Park PS vide under the section of Cr. No 24/22 u/s 447, 269, 271 Indian Penal Code and sec 5(1) Epidemic Diseases Act.

India's top-run scorer in the previous innings Shreyas Iyer walked into bat with Pant and took India's second innings total beyond the 150-run mark.

Soon after scoring his half-century Pant was dismissed caught and bowled by Jayawickrama to leave India at 189/5. Ravindra Jadeja came into bat with Shreyas Iyer and the duo took India's total to 199 for 5 going into Dinner to extend the lead to 342 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)