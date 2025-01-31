New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Punjab FC will look to improve their home form when they host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

The Panagiotis Dilmperis-coached team will have their task cut out as it has not won any of the last four matches at this venue.

Bengaluru FC had beaten Punjab FC by a slender margin of 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

However, the latter are one of the four active teams that the Blues are yet to round off a league double over, alongside Hyderabad FC, Mohammedan SC, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Both these teams are struggling for form, with Bengaluru FC having drawn once and losing twice in their last three away games. Their most recent match on the road saw them fall to a 0-1 loss to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata.

They will want to find their groove upfront, as the last time they had not netted in consecutive away clashes was in 2022.

Bengaluru FC have faced losses in four out of their last five encounters. They are placed fifth in the points table with 28 points from 18 matches, on the back of eight wins and four draws.

Punjab FC are in the ninth position with 20 points from 16 games due to six victories and two draws.

Punjab FC trail the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (27) by seven points, having played a game fewer than the Islanders (17).

They have a reasonable period in hand to reignite their charge for the top-six, whereas the Blues will want to push upwards as the second-placed FC Goa have five more points (33) than them, having played a game less (17).

Punjab FC have conceded the second-most goals this way (7). Coach Dilmperis will have to work to ensure that his side's aerial prowess on both ends is fine-tuned to yield them the required returns.

Bengaluru FC have scored six headed goals this season, with only Mohun Bagan Super Giant (8) bettering them in this manner. The Blues have made good use of their players in the flanks by having them deliver consistent crosses for their target men in the box.

Given Punjab FC's drawback in defending aerial attacks, the Blues might just make the most of their proficiency in this regard.

