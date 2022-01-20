Leicester, Jan 20 (AP) Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 victory at Leicester in the Premier League's latest-ever comeback win.

The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in the fifth minute of added-on time on Wednesday, yet there was more drama to come.

Soon after the restart, Leicester lost possession, Harry Kane played a perfectly weighted ball behind the Leicester defense and Bergwijn ran onto it, rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and converted his shot off the post from an acute angle in the seventh extra minute.

"Wow that was madness," Kane wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of him with Bergwijn in the locker room.

"Football eh!?!?"

The previous latest comeback to win came in one of the Premier League's most famous matches, when Manchester City scored in the 92nd and 94th minutes to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 and clinch the title in May 2012.

Kane had scored his customary goal against Leicester — it's now 18 in 17 matches against the team from the Midlands — to equalize for Tottenham in the 38th, canceling out the 24th-minute opener by Patson Daka.

James Maddison then looked to have won it for Leicester after surging into the penalty area and sending in a shot that deflected into the net off sprawling Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga in the 76th. It was the playmaker's eighth goal in his last 11 matches in all competitions.

Then came Bergwijn's late goals.

"I think we showed today that we don't want to give up. Never," Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said.

"The players know very well what our philosophy must be. We must fight to the end and try to also get a result.

"Today to lose this game was not right. We created many many chances. We were unlucky when we conceded. At the end we were very good. And we believed to the end. We wanted three points and we deserved them."

Tottenham climbed above north London rival Arsenal into fifth place and is a point behind fourth-place West Ham having played three fewer games.

Leicester was returning to league action after seeing matches against Everton and Burnley get postponed over the past week because of COVID-19 cases among its opponents.

"We had 93 minutes of really good work against a really good side, with top players at the top end of the field," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"We had to fight all the way through the game. We had moments of quality and resilience.

"We are disappointed to concede the equalizer. If we win a couple of duels, the game is over. But we didn't. You then have to take your point. So to lose the game ... it is all on us. We can have no complaints. We gift wrapped three goals and presented them the three points." AP

