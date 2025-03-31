Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI): Bengaluru FC (BFC) secured their biggest-ever win in Indian Super League (ISL) history, defeating Mumbai City FC (MCFC) to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2024-25 season. The Blues were dominant from start to finish, putting on a ruthless display to score five past the Islanders and eliminate the defending ISL Cup champions early in the knockout round, according to the official website of ISL.

Since joining the ISL in the 2017-18 season, Bengaluru FC have established itself as a powerhouse in Indian football. The club has not only delivered stellar performances but has also created unforgettable moments on the field, leaving a lasting impact on its passionate supporters.

Bengaluru FC lit up the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters FC, completing the league double in style.

In front of a roaring crowd, Sunil Chhetri delivered a masterclass, netting a sensational hat-trick that left the home fans in raptures. Ryan Williams also got on the scoresheet, as Gerard Zaragoza's men dismantled the visitors with attacking brilliance.

Beyond securing three vital points, this win further cemented Bengaluru FC's dominance in one of Indian football's fiercest rivalries.

Earlier in the season, Bengaluru FC stunned Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the reigning ISL Shield winners, with a resounding 3-0 victory at home. This win was more than just three points--it was a statement of intent from the Blues.

Under Zaragoza's strategic leadership, Bengaluru FC delivered a balanced performance, combining attacking flair with defensive solidity.

The goals came from Edgar Mendez, Suresh Singh, and the evergreen Sunil Chhetri, each finishing with precision. This dominant win not only showcased Bengaluru FC's title ambitions but also sent a strong message to the rest of the league about their title credentials.

Bengaluru FC underlined their title aspirations in the 2019-20 season with a commanding 3-0 victory over FC Goa on February 21, 2020. A lively crowd witnessed an all-round performance that left no doubt about Bengaluru's silverware ambitions.

Goals from Juanan, Udanta Singh, and Miku sealed the win, highlighting both the team's attacking strength and defensive discipline. Managed by Carles Cuadrat, Bengaluru FC not only secured three points but also kept a clean sheet, showcasing their defensive resilience.

Bengaluru FC produced a tactical masterclass in the ISL semi-finals, dismantling NorthEast United FC with a 3-0 victory. Fans packed the stadium to witness Cuadrat's side deliver a dominant performance. The Blues entered the second leg at home trailing 1-2 but delivered a commanding performance to win the semi-final 4-2 on aggregate.

Goals from Miku, Dimas Delgado, and Sunil Chhetri ensured Bengaluru's passage to the ISL final for a second season in a row, reinforcing their status as serious title contenders. Their clinical execution and defensive organization made this victory one of the most memorable in the club's history.

The 2018-19 ISL final marked a historic moment for Bengaluru FC, as they defeated FC Goa 1-0 to claim their first-ever ISL title. After dominating throughout the league phase, the Blues carried their form into the knockouts, culminating in this famous final win.

After a hard-fought battle over 90 minutes, the game went into extra time, where Rahul Bheke emerged as the hero, scoring a dramatic winner in the 117th minute to seal the title. The victory capped off a stellar season, cementing Bengaluru FC's place among India's football elite. (ANI)

