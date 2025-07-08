London [UK], July 8 (ANI): India's campaign at Wimbledon 2025 ended as the men's doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway crashed out of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 tennis tournament after losing their pre-quarterfinals encounter at the All England Club in London on Sunday.

Up against fourth seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway, seeded 16th, put up a fight but eventually went down 6-4, 3-6, 7(10)-6(4) in two hours and nine minutes, as per Olympics.com.

The Spanish-Argentine pair took the opening set 6-4 after securing an early break against Bhambri and Galloway.

Bhambri and Galloway bounced back in the second set. After trading early holds, they broke their fourth-seeded opponents twice in quick succession to draw level.

The final set saw Granollers and Zeballos surge to a 5-2 lead, but Bhambri and Galloway won three games on the trot to level at 5-5. Both teams held serve to force a super tiebreak.

Granollers and Zeballos raced to a 7-0 lead in the tiebreaker. Although Bhambri and Galloway tried to pull off a late comeback, the gap proved too wide to bridge.

A double fault on match point handed Granollers and Zeballos a 10-4 win and sealed the hard-fought victory, as per Olympics.com.

Bhambri and Galloway had defeated Portugal's Nuno Borges and the USA's Marcos Giron in the previous round.

India's Rohan Bopanna suffered an early exit from men's doubles after he and his Belgian partner Sander Gille crashed out in the first round.

Indian tennis players N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli, playing with different partners, crashed out of the men's doubles event in the second round.

Bhambri, partnering the People's Republic of China's Jiang Xinyu, bowed out of the mixed doubles competition on Sunday. (ANI)

