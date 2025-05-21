Geneva, May 21 (PTI) Second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway suffered a first-round exit at the Geneva Open following a tough battle against the German team of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, here Wednesday.

The Indo-American pair lost 6-7(3) 4-6 to the unseeded rivals in the Round of 16 at the Euro 5,96,035 clay-court tournament, which is the last in the run-up to the French Open, the clay-court major.

Bhambri and Galloway split Euro 3,240 as prize money but no points were awarded since it was a first-round loss.

Last week, Bhambri and Galloway had ended runners-up at the Bordeaux Challenger, his best performance since the clay-court season began.

He lost in the first rounds at Monte Carlo (with Alexei Popyrin), ATP 500 in Munich, Madrid Masters and Rome Masters.

