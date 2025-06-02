Dublin (Ohio), Jun 2 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia rebounded from a disappointing third round to recover to 2-under and finish Tied-16th at the Memorial Tournament here.

Bhatia, who was third at the halfway mark before slipping in the third round carded 70-69-80-70 to total 1-over 289 on Sunday.

That should see him rise to 31st in the FedExCup rankings. Top-30 play the Tour Championships at the end of the season.

