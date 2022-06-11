Cuttack (Odisha)[India], June 11 (ANI): India are all set to take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the five-match series here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Trailing 0-1 in the series Rishabh Pant led India will look to level the series.

The young skipper Pant though was criticized for his captaincy in the previous game as India failed to defend 212-run target and lost the match by seven wickets. Despite defeat India's experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come to the defence of Pant's captaincy.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022, Cuttack Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match At Barabati Stadium.

"Rishabh Pant is a young captain, it was his first game. It happens with everyone. I am sure he will try to do better in the next games. It is upto the team on how the captain looks. We did not bowl well, every decision he takes and if it brings about a wicket, everyone hails the call but if it goes the other way, people criticise. But I think, it is up to the bowling team on how the captain looks. We did not perform well as a bowling unit," said Bhuvneshwar in the pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd T20I.

The veteran right-arm seamer who got the early wicket of SA captain Temba Bavuma in the first T20I in New Delhi on Thursday went to concede plenty of runs in the death overs. The 32-year-old conceded 43 runs in his four over and got only one wicket.

Also Read | Wales vs Belgium Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch WAL vs BEL Football Match in India.

India have played two T20I matches here at the Barabati Stadium where they have won one and lost one. India and South Africa have played a T20I match here at the same venue where the Proteas ended up on the winning side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)