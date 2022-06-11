After being handed a seven-wicket loss in the first T20I, India would be aiming for a comeback when they face South Africa in the second game of the five-match series on Sunday, June 12. The match would be played at the Barabati Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India pulled off a pretty good batting effort but were unable to match that with the ball in hand as they suffered at the hands of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, with the duo tearing apart the attack and helping South Africa to get the win. Ahead of the second game, we bring to you the Cuttack weather and how the pitch at the Barabati Stadium might behave in the 2nd T20I. IND vs SA Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022

While South Africa would aim to double their lead in the second game, something that would significantly increase their chances of winning the series, an under-pressure Indian outfit will aim to claw their way back into the contest and potentially, level the series.

Cuttack Weather Report

Cuttack weather at the time of the match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report, there seems to be a slight cloud cover on the Barabati stadium in Cuttack at the time of the match. However, it is unlikely that the game would be interrupted by rain. Also, the temperature is likely to be around 27-29 degrees celsius, indicating that it might not be that hot for the players.

Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

The track, according to a report, would be a favourable one for batters but it might not be as high-scoring as the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch used for the first T20I. It is likely that the pitch has dew, something that might be a bit concerning for the team defending their total.

